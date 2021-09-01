The Waffle House on East Oak Street set up a memorial table in the restaurant Tuesday morning in honor of the 13 fallen U.S. soldiers that were killed in the Kabul suicide bombing Thursday.
The memorial consisted of 13 coffee cups filled with actual coffee with forks and knives on top of a napkin next to each one to represent the 13 fallen, but the memorial was missing one thing according to a man that was eating his breakfast in the Waffle House that morning.
“I was sitting down for breakfast and I saw what they were doing and overheard that they needed a flag,” Brandon Wilson, a member of the Arkansas Patriots, said. “I went to my car where I have flags that I give out to businesses that need them so I brought one in and donated a flag for the display.”
The Log Cabin Democrat was unable to reach the Waffle House for comment.
This memorial display has been a trend seen across the country where restaurants and businesses reserve a table in honor of those 13 fallen soldiers. From an ice cream shop in Iowa to a Texas Roadhouse in Tennessee to a brewing company in western New York, Conway’s very own Waffle House is just one of many restaurants across the country joining in on this trend that seems to have started at a bar near Milan, Ohio, where one of the 13 soldiers was from.
The 13 fallen were:
- Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts.
- Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.
- Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, California.
- Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha, Nebraska.
- Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana.
- Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, Rio Bravo, Texas.
- Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, St. Charles, Missouri.
- Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming.
- Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, California.
- Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Norco, California.
- Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio.
- Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, Tennessee.
