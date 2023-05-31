Conway Walmart raises money for Arkansas Children's Hospital

The Walmart Supercenter in Conway raised over $30,000 for Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest last year, the Arkansas Children’s Foundation announced in a news release on Wednesday.
The funds were part of a larger effort that raised more than $5.9 million for Arkansas Children’s. Executive Director of Philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation Taylor Speegle said the hospital is grateful for the money that partners of the Children’s Miracle Network raised.
“We are grateful to each of our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital partners for their dedication in helping transform health care for the children of Arkansas and beyond,” Speegle said, per the news release. “Thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers across the region, the funds raised will stay local and help make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”
Over 40 partners in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana took part in the fundraiser. In addition to businesses, radiothons and telethons were held. The total amount fundraised was announced at an event on May 24, celebrated by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as “Miracle Day.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
