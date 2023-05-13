Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has a new assistant superintendent and programs and accountability director, the district announced in a news release.
At CPSD’s May school board meeting, board members approved the hiring of Andy Ashley as assistant superintendent and Tammy Woosley as director of programs and accountability.
Ashley, a career educator who holds degrees from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), Harding University and the University of Arkansas, started his career as a teacher and coach in the Cabot School District in 1999, the news release read.
Previously employed at Lonoke School District, Ashley served as the principal of fellow Faulkner County school Vilonia High School, as well as the superintendent for the Cedar Ridge and Heber Springs School Districts.
Married to his wife Lauren, they have three children, AZ, Slayton and Michael. The Board of Education and Superintendent Jeff Collum are “pleased to welcome” Ashley to CPSD, the news release read. Collum specifically feels Ashley “will bring tremendous experience and add value to the leadership team.”
“Dr. Ashley will bring another perspective to our district as a leader,” Collum said, per the news release. “We are truly excited to see him join our school district.”
Ashley will start in his position on July 1. His hiring comes after longtime district Assistant Superintendent Joel Linn accepted a position at another school district.
Woosley is no stranger to CPSD, having served 14 years as the principal of Theodore Jones Elementary School and also as the district’s Accel Academy Supervisor. A graduate of UCA, Woosley also has degrees from Arkansas Tech University and Lamar University.
Like Ashley, the CPSD board is “pleased to welcome” Woosley to the district in her new role. Collum said she “has been a part of the district for many years and will continue to add value and a fresh perspective in this role,” the news release read.
“I am very excited about the addition to our team,” Collum said.
