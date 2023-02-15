The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission announced Monday at its regular meeting that Conway has won the bid to host the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Weekend of Champions event for this year.
The Weekend of Champions is the championships for high school baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer that is held in the spring each year.
Conway presented its bid to be the host city for the event on Jan. 11 against Benton, which has hosted the Weekend of Champions the past couple of years, and Rogers and each city got three minutes to make its pitch.
A group of 20 superintendents voted for the host city and in the first round of voting, there ended up being a three-way tie. In the revote, there ended up being another tie between Conway and Rogers. After the third and final vote, Conway was eventually awarded the bid.
The University of Central Arkansas is already on board and willing to work with the A&P Commission and AAA to host the event. Arkansas PBS is also on board to film the event.
The Commission also approved $2,000 in advertising funding for the Mystic Market which will be held at the Conway Expo Center on April 29-30 and on Nov. 18-19.
A represented of the Mystic Market said on Monday the meeting that she has hosted events like this in Virginia and two events in Clarksville to “test the waters.” The Clarksville events had more than 600 people attended from across Arkansas and the surrounding states.
The event is described as having a “feeling good, mystical type of atmosphere” and will have spaces for workshops and discussions.
The event will see “artists, crafters, makers, readers, energy healers, witches, fairies, dragons, and oddballs” come together to learn about “esoteric and healing arts, metaphysical practices, and meet mystic-minded friends” according to the event’s page.
“Discover a world of spiritual tools, paths, and wisdom,” the event’s page reads. “Ask questions about yoga, tarot, crystals, and energy healing. Support unique, uncommon artists and crafters, live music, and a bunch of magical surprises.”
There are currently about 25 vendors that are lined up for the April event with the hopes of having about 50 by April.
The funding was approved by the commission by a unanimous vote.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.