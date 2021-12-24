The Conway Ministry Center’s fifth annual Winter Warming Station is officially open for those in need of a warm place to stay for the winter season.
The Winter Warming Station is located at 225 E. Robins Street at the Conway Ministry Center and will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Feb. 28, 2022.
“There is no better feeling than saying ‘YES, we have a safe shelter for you tonight,’” the Conway Ministry Center said on its Facebook page. “We’ve already been contacted by three families today with eight total children to let us know they’re on their way.”
The Winter Warming Station offers families in need a safe space to sleep with warm dinner and breakfast provided.
This year, Aramark Services provided the Conway Ministry Center with comfortable and clean blankets and sheets for the center’s overnight guests and will also be providing laundry service for all 75 nights the Warming Station is open.
“We are so very grateful to each and every person that has contributed to this HUGE undertaking,” the ministry said. “Please share the news, there’s room at the inn tonight.”
The Warming Station officially opened this year on Dec. 15 and has already produced a success story.
“Mr. C has been working hard, trying to get ahead while living out of his truck and staying in a hotel off and on,” the Ministry Center shared on its Facebook page. “He was trying to save his money, but hotels and fast food/gas station meals are so expensive. He was struggling to dig his way out of homelessness. But he had a plan.”
After only a week in the shelter, “Mr. C” was able to save up enough money by not having to purchase food or a hotel room to get himself a new studio apartment, which he asked the Ministry to help him furnish.
“Sometimes, a person just needs enough time to dig his or her way out of crisis mode,” the Ministry said. “Sometimes it takes a while, but sometimes it only takes a week. We couldn’t be prouder of Mr. C.”
For more information on the warming station, send a text to 501-462-0455.
