A Conway woman suspected in a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash is behind bars in the county jail and is also now charged in a felony case.
Constance E. Hendrix, 38, was formally charged Wednesday with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended CDL, a Class C misdemeanor; careless and prohibited driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and no liability insurance, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a Tuesday crash that left one woman injured.
Authorities were alerted at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday of a pedestrian-involved crash in the 1910 block of Clifton Street, according to the Conway Police Department’s calls for service log.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Hendrix, another driver who witnessed the incident called police.
The witness told police he was driving along Clifton Street when he noticed a woman “walking north on Clifton along the southbound curb.” Just after he noticed the 38-year-old pedestrian, the man said he spotted a silver Chevrolet Impala speeding “and hugging the curb,” according to a police report.
The man told police he looked into his rearview mirror because he was concerned for the pedestrian’s safety after seeing the way the woman in the Impala was driving. As he looked into the rearview mirror, the man said he saw the vehicle strike the pedestrian. The woman “spiraled up in the air” before she landed on the ground, according to the man’s statement.
Officer Cebron Hackett responded to the scene and spoke with the witness about the crash. After getting a description of the suspect vehicle, the affidavit states the officer went to a residence in the 1700 block of Clifton Street because he knew Hendrix lived there and that she “drive[s] a silver Impala and that she has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement.”
The vehicle was parked out front and had damages consistent with a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash, according to the incident report.
“The windshield was smashed in and speckled with blood on the passenger side. The fender was dented in and the side passenger mirror was damaged as well,” the officer’s report reads in part.
Detective Ivan Cortes noted in his report that it appeared “pieces of what they suspected to be human tissue” lodged in the Impala’s windshield.
The Conway Police Department contacted Hendrix’s probation officer and one of the property’s maintenance employees to gain access to the woman’s home after she initially refused to come outside, the report states. Hendrix “immediately responded and stated she was naked” when her probation officer entered the front door.
According to the report, Hendrix admitted she knew she hit “something” on her way home from the gas station but said she was not sure what it was. She also told police she did not initially answer the door “because she was afraid.”
Hendrix reportedly told police she was unable to shut her driver’s side door when she left the Kum and Go gas station so she held it shut as she drove home. At some point, the door “came open” and she “took her eyes off the road to close the door.”
According to the affidavit, Hendrix told police she “felt that she hit something with her vehicle” and noticed the damaged windshield “but continued going without looking back.”
Authorities searched Hendrix’s home upon her arrest and reportedly found methamphetamine, a scale with methamphetamine residue on it and a container with “white crystal like residue and suspected marijuana” in it.
Online records show that Hendrix was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
