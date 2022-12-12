A Conway woman was killed and a Vilonia woman injured in a two-car collision around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 64/Sunny Gap Road.
Barbara Engle, 79, of Conway died and 25-year-old Bailey Ramsey was injured in the crash. Ramsey’s condition was not immediately available on Monday.
Engle was driving a 2003 Honda Accord east on Highway 64/Sunny Gap Road while Ramsey was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
“[Engle] attempted to turn north onto Sunny Gap Road failing to yield to oncoming traffic,” the report stated. “This caused a collision between the two vehicles resulting in the death of [Engle].”
Authorities said the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
Engle’s death was the 575th fatality on Arkansas roadways so far this year, according to preliminary reports.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
