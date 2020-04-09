A Conway woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a tractor-trailer when walking across Oak Street.
Joanna Lee Faylor, 54, was walking east on Oak Street when she was hit by a 2018 Kenworth big-rig at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
The man driving the tractor-trailer was waiting for the light to turn green to make a left turn from Central Landing Boulevard onto Oak Street shortly before striking the Conway woman with the large truck, the report states.
Once the light turned green, the driver proceeded to turn left as Faylor was crossing the street in front of him.
As he proceeded to turn onto East Oak Street, the man hit Faylor. The driver told authorities he did not see the woman when he began turning onto Oak Street.
Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn said Faylor was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Faylor’s death was the 119th fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
