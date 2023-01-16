When a Faulkner County woman received a certified letter last week explaining that she had won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) Play It Again® drawing, she instantly thought it was a scam.
“I told my friend that it wasn’t anything and just to drop it on the floor,” she said. “He decided to open the letter anyway and said I had won something. I grabbed it from him immediately and called the number in the letter to see if it was legit.”
The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed her prize Friday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
“Recently, I was praying and asked, ‘Lord, how I’m going to pay my bills next month,’ the winner told lottery officials. “He blessed me, and now I can repair my mobile home, invest, and donate to diabetes and heart failure research with my winnings.”
The Club has more than 301,500 registered members. It is free to sign up by visiting MyArkansasLottery.com and clicking on “The Club.” Players can enter eligible non-winning instant scratch-off tickets to earn Points for Prizes points and enter the Play It Again drawings. Players can also enter eligible winning and non-winning terminal-generated tickets for Points for Prizes points.
The next Play It Again drawing is anticipated for April 24 for a $250,000 lottery prize. Players can see which games are included in this drawing by visiting the Drawings & Winners page on The Club website at TheClub.aslplayerservices.com/drawings.
