A Conway woman was crowned Mrs. Arkansas and will represent the state in Las Vegas on Nov. 20.
Lauren Hum, wife of Patrick Hum and mother to Luke Hum, was selected after competing in the interview, swimsuit, evening gown and on stage question categories in Hot Springs, according to Arkansas Executive State Director Lynn DeJarnette.
“Lauren won the interview and photogenic awards as well,” DeJarnette said. “She won a trip to compete in the prestigious Mrs. America pageant for married women at the beautiful West Gate Resort in Las Vegas, as well as, a huge array of prizes.”
The winner in Las Vegas will then go on to compete for the title of Mrs. World, she said.
As Mrs. Arkansas America, Lauren will promote not only the role of the married women today, but her platform, Shining Hearts, in addition to making television and radio appearances.
For more information about the pageant, visit www.mrsarkansas.org
