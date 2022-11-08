The Conway Women’s Chorus perform a short Veterans Day program of patriotic music during the annual celebration at Julie’s Sweet Shop in Conway. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. All veterans and those who wish to support them are invited to attend.
The Women’s Chorus is also preparing for their first post-pandemic Christmas concert that will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wesley United Methodist Church on East Oak Street in Conway. Both these events are free and open to the public.
