Conway Women’s Chorus begins rehearsals for the 2023 spring semester on Monday, Jan. 9.
It will be accepting new members and begin preparing for “Songs for All Seasons.” The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church, which is at Hogan Lane and McDowell Drive in the Glenwood Center.
The chorus was founded in 2005 when a group of women put together a program of music for the Earth Day celebration. Since then, the group has performed two major concerts a year at Christmas and in the spring, as well as many programs for civic clubs, nonprofits and other venues.
“Songs for All Seasons” will include classical and popular pieces and will include the group’s new “signature song.” Rehearsals are open to women (age 14 and up) who enjoy singing and the fellowship of other women. It is a plus, but not necessary, to be able to read music.
Directing the chorus this semester will be Eloise Stowe. She began her professional career singing leading soprano roles with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and the Arkansas Opera Theatre, including the title role in the opera Susannah, one of the most performed American operas. She was featured in Southern Living Magazine for her role in The Mikado, and has starred in other productions.
In addition to her vocal career, Stowe has arranged many piano works as well as hymn arrangements for organ. She has composed dozens of vocal solos and anthems that have been performed by musicians throughout the United States and abroad. Stowe is published exclusively by LifeWay Christian Resources and has been featured in the Broadman Press, Genovox, Word Press and PedalPoint Magazine. She is also an accomplished organist, having served the First Baptist Church of Little Rock for more than 30 years. She is presently pianist at Grace Presbyterian Church in Conway.
The group has a public Facebook page at www.facebook/conway womenschorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.