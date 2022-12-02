The Conway Women’s Chorus will present its first post-pandemic Christmas concert “Christmas Around the World” at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 East Oak St. in Conway.
The Conway Women’s Chorus will present its first post-pandemic Christmas concert “Christmas Around the World” at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 East Oak St. in Conway.
The event is free and open to the public.
Under the direction of Loren Rust, director of choirs for Vilonia Schools, the group will present Christmas season music from the North America, Central America, Europe and Africa.
Founded in 2005, Conway Women’s Chorus, is a group of women (ages 14 and up) who enjoy singing and the fellowship of choral music. In the past, it has shared programs of a wide variety of music with the Conway community as well as performing in other parts of the state.
Beginning Jan. 10, 2023, it will be directed by Eloise Stowe and will be accepting new members. Rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Wesley United Methodist Church.
More information can be found at facebook.com/ Conway Women’s Chorus.
