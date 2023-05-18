The Conway Women’s Chorus will be honoring veterans with two performances.
The group will sing at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wooster Memorial Celebration at the Wooster City Park. It will also sing at the Faulkner County Courthouse at 3 p.m. May 29, Memorial Day.
