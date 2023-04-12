Conway Women’s Chorus will present its spring concert “Songs of the Seasons” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane.

This program will includes songs from the four seasons, featuring solos and trios as well as the 26-member chorus. The chorus will be under the direction of its new director, Eloise Stowe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.