Conway Women’s Chorus will present its spring concert “Songs of the Seasons” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane.
This program will includes songs from the four seasons, featuring solos and trios as well as the 26-member chorus. The chorus will be under the direction of its new director, Eloise Stowe.
A special time in the concert will honor Joan Hanna, founder of the group, who recently moved to West Fork. She began directing the chorus in 2005 when a group of women who enjoyed singing put together a program for an Earth Day presentation. Since then, it has performed two concerts a year as well as many concerts for nonprofits, educational history programs, dinner theaters and patriotic holiday presentations.
There is no admission charge for the concert. A reception hosted by the ladies of the church will follow.
