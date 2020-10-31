The Salem Road bridge over Kinley Trail received a $3 million transportation funding grant for its construction phase. The Highway 25 and Highway 285 roundabout in Wooster received a $100,000 grant for the design phase.
The Metroplan Board of Directors announced recipients of Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program on Friday.
The STBG program “is a federal-aid transportation program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration, that provides funding used for transportation improvement projects,” the Metroplan board said in a news release. “Metroplan awards funding to qualifying projects based on applications from member jurisdictions and a rigorous review process.”
The Conway and Wooster projects were among 12 selected for STBG funding. The other projects chosen include:
$2.5 million for construction of the Bryant Parkway in Bryant.
$1.2 million for construction of Main Street (Highway 89) in Cabot.
$3 million for construction of phase III of the Tri-Creek Greenway in Little Rock.
$1.275 million for construction of the White Oak Crossing roundabout in Maumelle.
$1.425 million for construction of the Kanis, Denny and Stewart roundabout in Pulaski County.
$3 million for the right-of-way of Southwest Trail in Saline County.
$200,000 for the design of the Northwest Lonoke County multi-use pathway in Austin/Cabot/ward,
$100,000 for the design of the Congo and Shenandoah Road roundabout in Benton.
$100,000 for the design of the West Main Street realignment in Jacksonville.
$100,000 for the design of the Powerline Trail in Sherwood.
“The list of awarded projects reflects the Metroplan Board’s commitment to investments in a regional trail system for central Arkansas,” the board said. “The projects also address a number of safety and congestion issues at intersections.”
For more information on the projects, visit www.metroplan.org.
