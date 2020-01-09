Conway works on sidewalk projects

The city of Conway hit the ground running with its sidewalk projects for 2020.
On Wednesday, crews worked to construct safer sidewalks and accessible crosswalks on Davis Street. City spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said work will continue north until the crews reach Hairston Street.
“Adequate sidewalk infrastructure will be critical to providing the first mile and last mile aspects for the future of public transportation in Conway,” Kelly told the Log Cabin Democrat. “While we’ve made significant gains in the past year, we know we have work to do to improve the connectivity, safety and accessibility of our pedestrian infrastructure citywide. Sidewalks have a recreation function but also have a transportation function for some in Conway.”
He said the city wants to “build a comprehensive transportation network that will serve all the people of Conway, regardless of their transportation mode.”
City officials are following the recommendations the Conway Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) laid out in its pedestrian master plan.
“Safe, connected, and accessible sidewalks are an amenity that can make a neighborhood more attractive by encouraging interactions among neighbors and improving mobility to other amenities in the area,” Kelly said.
To view BPAB’s pedestrian master plan in full, visit https://media.conwayarkansas.gov/conwayarkansas-media/documents/August_2018_Pedestrian_Master_Plan_kvxbT3b.pdf.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.