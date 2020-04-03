Mayor Bart Castleberry on Friday updated the Log Cabin Democrat on social distancing in Conway, including the personal measures he and his family have taken.
While city parks and trails remain open, the playgrounds are closed and city crews have removed basketball goals because some people were not adhering to the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay at least six feet apart from each other.
“We’ve had to take actions that are not popular, closing playgrounds, taking down basketball goals in parks. Our reason for that is so we as a city can let everyone know we are taking this seriously,” he said. “I think Asa [Hutchinson] has done a tremendous job. Whether or not to have a statewide shutdown is entirely his call. He’s done a great job leading our state. It’s pretty obvious COVID-19 is a serious threat. It’s important the city set standards and guidelines.”
Castleberry said commerce decisions “rightfully come from the governor” – noting Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s decision last month to close gyms, bars, beauty shops and dining rooms of restaurants statewide – but said his office has fielded several calls about local big-box retailers that he wanted to address.
The mayor said he has discussed guidelines with local retailers and used Lowe’s as an example.
“We’ve had a number of people ask about Lowe’s,” he explained. “The manager said they’ve put necessary steps in place. They’ve posted signs throughout the store, placed ‘sneeze guards’ between the cashier and the customer and they do a public service announcement on the speaker every 15 minutes reminding customers not to get too close to each other. They made it very clear they want to be responsible partners with the city. You may not be able to tell when you’re driving past the parking lot and seeing it full of cars.”
Castleberry praised city departments for adapting to changes during this time. He said he meets regularly with department heads, just not in person.
“We’ve been having Zoom meetings. It was a real learning curve,” he said. “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes. We’ve got a lot of great help.”
Castleberry said that while officials are giving directives and doing what they can to enforce social distancing, the residents have to do their part to stay safe.
“A lot of it boils down to individual responsibility,” he said, which led to him and his wife Melissa making the “tough decision” to stay away from their extended family during this time.
The mayor said some of his grandchildren’s parents are essential workers during this time – from a trauma nurse to a first responder “three of the four of them work in the medical field” he said.
“Those three really need to be at work because they’re on the front lines,” he said. “In order for them to do their jobs, Melissa was helping [with the kids]. Since I’m a Type 1 diabetic, we made the hard decision [to stop that]. When you’re used to getting hugs from grandkids and getting to see family, it’s tough to separate. Melissa cried for an hour.”
The disease puts the mayor at higher risk were he to contract COVID-19.
The couple said they are taking the extra measures to stay away from family members for a short time in hopes of keeping them all safe so they can enjoy more time together in the long run.
“We are taking social distancing to a higher level and not seeing our children and grandchildren until further notice. I am already sad, but felt immediate peace sweep over me when the decision was made,” the mayor announced via Facebook on Thursday. “We would much rather be here 10-15+ years from now lovin' on them and seeing their lives unfold by temporarily self-distancing for a few weeks.”
Melissa told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday that while there are plenty of negatives associated with changes due to COVID-19, she has noticed a lot of positives as well.
“It’s easy to look for negatives, but there are a lot of positives too,” she said. “People are re-evaluating their priorities, what is important in life. It’s helped people realize the importance of relationships with family, friends, churches, co-workers – the people in their lives.”
The mayor said he has also seen a lot of positives, namely the people of Conway.
“I think there’s a lot of heroes in Conway,” he said. “From people in the community to city workers – the sanitation department, police officers, firefighters – to doctors and nurses, everybody is doing their part. Our job is to continue running the city.”
Castleberry has been providing updates to the city with video messages on the city’s official Facebook page.
Everyone involved in production of the Facebook videos adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines. In several videos, the mayor also included a translator who gives the updates in Spanish.
In the videos, the mayor is visibly six feet apart from the translator.
Updates to the city’s Facebook page can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/cityofconway.
