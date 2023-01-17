Kristina Mosley, a writer from Conway, competed on the popular ABC game show, Jeopardy!, on the Thursday night episode of “America’s Favorite Quiz Show” last week.
Mosley competed against a consultant from Washington, D.C. and a podcaster and returning champion from Springfield, Illinois.
Mosley started off the show with getting the most correct answers before the first commercial break and while she ultimately did not win the show, she got a total of 11 correct answers throughout the episode and ended up taking home $2,000 in winnings finishing in second place after the final jeopardy question.
On the show, Mosley said that she wanted to use her winnings to get her cats a DNA test to see what breeds they are.
“I have my suspicions, but I’d like to know,” she said on the show to host Ken Jennings.
The Emmy Award winning show is currently on its 39th season and airs every weekday on ABC.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
