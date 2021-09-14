A Conway man won four prizes in the 26th annual White County Creative Writers’ Conference earlier this month.
Mike Bass, a retired neurologist and member of both the Conway Writers Group and the White County Creative Writers Group, won a first-, second- and third- place prize as well as receiving an honorable mention. Bass turned 82 on Sunday.
People from across the country enter the yearly writing contest, Bass said.
The conference was held in Searcy on Sept. 4.
His humorous short story “Slim and Boney” won first place in that category. His poem “Voices of the Day” won second place in the Nursery Rhyme Time category.
His young adult fiction novel titled “A Pilgrimage to Einstein” garnered the third-place prize in the Fledgling Dragon category.
Bass received a first honorable mention in the Glassworks Poetry category for his pantoum poem “The Passion and the Fray."
