Conway resident and retired neurologist, comedy writer and poet and member of the Conway Writers’ Group Michael Bass, M.D., won second prize in the Embracing Humor category of the Arkansas Writers’ Conference’s poetry contest at the conference’s 79th annual meeting in North Little Rock on June 3, Bass told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.

“The challenge was to write about a keepsake in free verse,” Bass said, describing his poem “The Keepsake.” “That’s verse with no rhythm or rhyme. Thirty dollars is second prize, but the honor dwarfs all mercenary considerations.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

