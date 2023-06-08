Conway resident and retired neurologist, comedy writer and poet and member of the Conway Writers’ Group Michael Bass, M.D., won second prize in the Embracing Humor category of the Arkansas Writers’ Conference’s poetry contest at the conference’s 79th annual meeting in North Little Rock on June 3, Bass told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday.
“The challenge was to write about a keepsake in free verse,” Bass said, describing his poem “The Keepsake.” “That’s verse with no rhythm or rhyme. Thirty dollars is second prize, but the honor dwarfs all mercenary considerations.”
“The Keepsake” deals with the narrator’s possession of an object important to his relationship with his late wife. Despite giving away many of his wife’s things after she passed, the narrator can’t seem to part with one keepsake in particular.
Bass also won third Honorable Mention in another contest that required him to write an epitaph for a celebrity or historical person “of the deceased persuasion,” Bass said.
Choosing Louis Harris, a former journalist and pollster, the epitaph Bass wrote addresses Harris’ polling career, noting that 80 percent of voters believe him to be dead, 5 percent believe him to be alive and 15 percent are undecided.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Bass has won other awards for his writing before. Earlier this year, Bass won the only prize in the White County Creative Writers’ Poetry Contest for a Valentine’s Day poem. In 2021, Bass received awards for comedy writing from the Gene Perret Round Table.
The Keepsake
The keepsake, sequestered from the view of the world,
Lying with precious coins and a Sydney Mobell necklace,
In a locked strongbox, is a secret.
It has no more value to a burglar than a five-tooth comb.
The keepsake is clandestine because it would embarrass me.
It’s just a tiny, blue, red, and yellow – never mind.
You wouldn’t understand my keeping it for years.
I could take it out in public, but it would draw attention,
And I’d tell its story to stares,
And to an incredulous, “You still have it?!”
It’s only about two inches long,
And it has a pin which would allow me to wear it to humiliation centers.
I should tell you what it is, but you will laugh.
You know, one of those derisive laughs
You save for fools you want to shame.
I shouldn’t have mentioned it; I never have before.
My problem is that I can’t discard it – never will.
It’s silly, childish, worthless, and she bought it on a whim.
The “she” is my late wife, who insanely saw me
In the little metal figure for my cake or my stocking.
I threw away a hundred things of hers,
And gave her clothes to another beauty her size.
Her sister has her ashes, and her niece has her jewelry.
I have memories of the giving and the taking of transcendent devotion.
I have pictures of the beauty with unlimited choice, who chose me.
And endless mental images of moments to savor.
I have a cozy satisfaction, and an ache, from having been loved so much.
And I have that stupid metal Superman.
