The Conway Writers’ Group will resume its weekly meetings on Friday at the John and Ola Hawks Senior Center in Conway, after a hiatus which was the consequence of the COVID pandemic and the temporary closure of the Senior Center.
The writers will meet from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every Friday.
Everyone who writes, wants to writes, used to write, or loves words will enjoy the discussions, readings and camaraderie of the group. The group is composed of writers of books, magazine articles, sermons, jokes, memoirs, poems, songs, professional reports, school work, and more. Some artists from other media, such as acting and painting, joined to widen their artistic horizons.
At each meeting, any member may read their own work to the group during a read-around. The group may have suggestions for a work in progress, or they may just enjoy the art of a finished product.
Appreciation and encouragement of the art form is part of the CWG’s traditional mission.
Starting Friday, the group will be re-forming and re-defining itself. Whoever attends will help determine when, where and why to meet, and who the new leaders will be.
The address is The John and Ola awks Senior Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 East Siebenmorgen in Conway. One doesn't have to be a senior to come to meetings or to feel comfortable in the Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.