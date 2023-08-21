The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Arkansas announced that John Donovan of Conway was unanimously elected national second junior vice commander of the more than 1 million-member DAV in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the organization’s 101st national convention.
Donovan, a service-connected disabled Navy veteran is currently a member of DAV Chapter 10 in Conway, and serves as the adjutant of the DAV Department of Arkansas and has also served as past department commander. Donovan was a member of the U.S. Navy from July 1980 until his retirement in September 2004.
DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, assisting them with employment, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded on Sept. 25, 1920, and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org, or by calling 501-519-9314.
