The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Arkansas announced that John Donovan of Conway was unanimously elected national second junior vice commander of the more than 1 million-member DAV in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at the organization’s 101st national convention.

Donovan, a service-connected disabled Navy veteran is currently a member of DAV Chapter 10 in Conway, and serves as the adjutant of the DAV Department of Arkansas and has also served as past department commander. Donovan was a member of the U.S. Navy from July 1980 until his retirement in September 2004.

