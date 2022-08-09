First United Methodist Church at 1610 Prince St. in Conway will host a voice concert at 3 p.m. Aug. 28.
Soprano Elizabeth Hunter Ashley, accompanied at the piano by Melinda Morse, will present a varied program of works, including selections by Samuel Barber, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Giacomo Puccini, along with music by George Gershwin and Duke Ellington.
In addition, Morse, an accomplished concert pianist, will perform the Fantasie-impromptu in C-sharp minor, Op. 66 by Frédéric Chopin. The afternoon of music will also include original compositions for voice and piano by Melinda Morse. Both musicians, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, are currently on tour throughout the U.S.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Jason Saugey, Conway FUMC director of music, by email at jason@conway fumc.org.
