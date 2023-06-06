Drew Gainor, CEO of Catalyst Financial in Conway, has been awarded a spot in the 40 Under 40 class of 2023 by Arkansas Business.
Gainor has been a resident of Conway since he attended UCA. He is active as Chairman of the Board for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Board members for the University of Central Arkansas Foundation, the Conway Regional Health System Foundation, and the Conway Planning Commission.
