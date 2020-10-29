The Conway Council 4143 of the Knights of Columbus had its annual fall festival benefiting Catholic seminarians on Sunday at St. Joseph
Church’s Spiritan Center.
The event was scaled back from its normal itinerary because of COVD-19 restrictions.
Congressman French Hill was among the volunteers preparing the meal for the drive-thru patrons.
It consisted mainly of a drive-thru dinner including pork loin, dressing, homemade sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, a roll and peach cobbler for dessert.
There was also a 50-50 cash drawing.
