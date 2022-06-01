The Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation and The Old State house Museum will partner to present the 2022 Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame induction ceremony from 8-10 p.m. June 20 at the museum, 300 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.
This historic event, which is open to the public, will honor new inductees into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame. Inductees include Conway’s Jackie Lamar as well as TeRoy Betton Jr., Irene Crutchfield Brown, Bill Craig and Ken Walker.
Lamar is retired from the University of Central Arkansas where she was professor of saxophone and jazz for 32 years. She holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Saxophone Performance and Master of Music Education from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Central Arkansas.
Lamar has conducted numerous Arkansas All-Region Jazz Bands and conducted the Arkansas All State Second Jazz Band in 2004. At UCA, she conducted Jazz Ensembles and coached the UCA Dixieland Band.
She performed with The Real Band (big band) and various shows to include Ray Charles, The Temptations and Frank Sinatra Jr. Lamar served as secretary of Arkansas Jazz Educators for 30 years, presented numerous jazz clinics at Arkansas Bandmasters Association convention and presented “Jazz for the Jazz-Challenged” at Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Clinic and the International Association of Jazz Educators Regional Meeting.
In retirement, Lamar is enjoying performing for musicals and shows. She continues to perform on soprano saxophone with the Arkansas Saxophone Quartet and is bassoonist with Central Arkansas Chamber Winds.
The jazz celebration immediately after the inductions will feature performances by special guests (some of whom have been or will be inducted into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame) with a combo including 2014 Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee Joe Vick (upright bass), 2018 Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee Brian Brown (drums), and Clyde Pound 2020 Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee (keys).
Admission is $40 at the door.
“There will be refreshments, snacks, and table seating for approximately 100 people during the event,” event organizers said in a news release.
For more information, contact AJHF Secretary James Thompson at 501-661-1604 or arjazzman@sbcglobal.net.
