Miss Conway’s Outstanding Teen KaMya Tackett was crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022 Friday night at Robinson Center in Little Rock. Nearly 1,500 were on hand to see the naming of the top 15 semi-finalists and the final competition for the crown.
Cook won a $7,000 scholarship courtesy of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America Organization and more than $25,000 in awards, wardrobe and gifts. She will represent Arkansas at the 2022 America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in Dallas later this summer. She will make appearances across the state promoting her personal platform “Mental Garden: Growing Positive Mindsets for Our Youth.”
Tackett was crowned by the outgoing Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen, Shelby Cook, of Huntsville. Also on hand to assist with crowning was Miss Arkansas 2021 Whitney Williams.
More than $35,000 in scholarships were awarded to the Outstanding Teen contestants during the week of competition.
Tackett is the daughter of Tia Proctor-Tackett and Maurice Tackett, Jr. of Sherwood. She is attends Sylvan Hills High School. For her talent she performed a lyrical dance to “This Is Me.”
During the week of competition, she received additional awards including:
Overall Lifestyle and Wellness Award.
Alpha Overall Interview Award.
Overall Dancer Award.
Most Photogenic.
Genesis Award.
Overall Arrival.
Alpha Evening Gown and On-Stage Question.
Preliminary Lifestyle and Wellness Award.
Alpha Lifestyle and Wellness Award.
Alpha Arrival.
Tackett will take home a total of $9,200 in scholarships from the awards she won this week.
The other Top Five Finalists were:
First runner-up – Dogwood’s Outstanding Teen Kennedy Holland. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship provided by the Pafford.
Second runner-up – River City’s Outstanding Teen Stevie St. John. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship provided by the Miss Arkansas Organization.
Third runner-up –South Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Harlie Hipp. She will receive a $1,750 scholarship provided by the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Organization.
Fourth runner-up – Spirit of Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Chloe Hargis. She will receive a $1000 scholarship provided by Mark and Cathy Lay in honor of Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2019 / 2020 Sarah Cate Lay.
The remaining top 10 finalists will each receive a $300 scholarship. They were (in alphabetical order by title):
City Light’s OT Phoebe Grace Johnson.
Diamond Lake’s OT Carissa Joy Callicott.
Natural State’s OT Addie Elizabeth Jones.
Northeast Arkansas’ OT Sophie Puckett.
South Central Arkansas’ OT Allie Bell.
The remaining top 15 semi-finalists will each receive a $250 scholarship provided by Paige Fisher and Aloha Pools. They were (in alphabetical order by title):
Boomtown’s OT Mallory Stuckey.
Greater Little Rock’s OT Kailyn Brazle.
Metro’s OT Bella Crowe.
River Valley’s OT Avery Whittington.
White River’s OT Mollie Tiner.
Other awards given out during Friday’s competition were:
Be the Change Scholarship – $350 given by Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2021 Shelby Cook with the profits of her book “Sofia Strange Learns to Be the Change” – Natural State’s OT Addie Elizabeth Jones.
Gracie Stover “Lead by Example” Scholarship – $500 given by Bill Tarkington and Mike Spivey – River City’s OT Stevie St. John.
Pageants Live Favorite Scholarship – $200 given by JC Productions – Diamond Lake’s OT Carissa Joy Callicott.
Frances Wilson Non-Finalist Talent Winner – $500 given by CJ Wilson – Central Arkansas’ OT Phelen Burge.
Kennedy Nida “A Servant’s Heart” Award – $750 given by Kennedy Nida Memorial Fund– Ozark Mountain’s OT Makaya Ferguson.
Newcomer Awards – $100 each given by Lyon’s Voices – (in alphabetical order by title):
Conway’s OT KaMya Tackett.
River City’s OT Stevie St. John.
South Central’s OT Allie Bell.
Teens in Action Winner – $250 given by Lauren Landers – Natural State’s OT Addie Elizabeth Jones.
Miss Congeniality – $250 given by Miss Arkansas Organization – Southwest Arkansas’ OT Mary Caroline Smykla.
Fabulous Face – $250 given by Stephanie Duty – Spirit of Arkansas’ OT Chloe Hargis.
People’s Choice – $500 given by Miss Arkansas Organization– Ozark Highland’s OT Brianna Belt.
Most Photogenic – $200 given by Danny and Suzanne Barger / Danny Barger Photography – Conway’s OT KaMya Tackett.
Sharon Bale “We Are More” Award – $500 given by Bill Tarkington and Mike Spivey – Natural State’s OT Addie Elizabeth Jones.
Gaye Montgomery Spirit of Arkansas Award – $1000 given by Mr. Paul Montgomery – Ensley Heringer.
Non-Finalist Interview – $500 given by Jane Slocum – University of Arkansas’ OT Lillyanna Gigerich.
Overall Vocalist Award – $500 given by Everyday Chef – Dogwood’s OT Kennedy Holland.
Overall Instrumentalist – $500 given by ORR Nissan and Pafford – Diamond Lake’s OT Carissa Joy Callicott.
Overall Dancer – $500 given by George Kells Motors – Conway’s OT KaMya Tackett.
Overall Alpha Interview – $200 given by Pafford – Conway’s OT KaMya Tackett.
#lovelikeKennedy Overall Evening Gown – $500 given by Dr. and Mrs. Mike Butler – South Central Arkansas’ OT Allie Bell.
Overall Fitness – $500 given by Addi Rae Dowdy– Conway’s OT KaMya Takcett.
Overall Interview – $1000 given by Pafford and Bill Tarkington – Spirit of Arkansas’ OT Chloe Hargis.
Overall Talent – $1000 given by Laura and Mike Stover – Dogwood’s OT Kennedy Holland.
