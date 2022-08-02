Alicia Warner of Conway has been selected as an apprentice for the 2022-23 University of Arkansas Little Rock Law Review by the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
The UA Little Rock Law Review is a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys and essays that are timely and useful to Arkansas practitioners, the judiciary and other members of the state’s legal community; to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences; and to provide a forum for outstanding student work of both local and national interest, as well as an opportunity for students to gain experience editing scholarly articles.
