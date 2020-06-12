Governor Asa Hutchinson created the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas on Tuesday.
The task force is being created to study and analyze the best practices and procedures for recruiting, training, and maintaining law enforcement officers in Arkansas. The task force will make recommendations to the Governor on enhancing trust between law enforcement and communities, and improvements or changes needed to enhance the profession of law enforcement to ensure compliance with standards.
The task force will be chaired by Fred Weatherspoon, Deputy Director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy. The remaining members of the task force are:
Percy Wilburn, Vice Chairman of Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training
Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety
Shirley Washington, Mayor of Pine Bluff
James Sanders, Mayor of Blytheville
Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County
Scott Hamilton, CEO and President of Urban League of the State of Arkansas
Rosa Velasquez, Arkansas United
KenDrell Collins, Assistant Federal Public Defender
Bob McMahan, Arkansas Office of Prosecutor Coordinator
Jimmy Warren, Citizen Activist, Conway
Emma Davis, Citizen Activist, Van Buren
Tim Campbell, Citizen Activist, Little Rock
Layla Holloway, Citizen Activist, Van Buren
Representative from Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police
Representative from Arkansas Sheriff’s Association
Representative from Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association
Representative from Arkansas State Police
Additional citizens as the Governor deems necessary
Governor Hutchinson said: “This is not going to be a static task force. It’s going to be dynamic. It’s going to be listening to the community. It’s going to be addressing the serious issues that we’ve seen reflected across the country.”
The task force will make its final recommendations to Governor Hutchinson by Dec. 31, 2020. The work of the task force will be concluded upon submission of that final report.
