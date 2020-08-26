Christian West of Conway was installed as the state vice president for the International Order of DeMolay in Arkansas on Aug. 8 at The Albert Pike Memorial Temple in Little Rock.
West is a member of Westwood Chapter Order of DeMolay in Little Rock, and a recent graduate of Conway High School who will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in the fall.
West is a life-long resident of Faulkner County, and he will be serving alongside a new slate of state officers, who were installed at the annual Arkansas DeMolay Conclave held earlier this month. West was also named 2020’s DeMolay of the Year, which as an extreme honor bestowed upon him by his peers.
DeMolay is a premier youth leadership organization which focuses on building young men of character and is dedicated to helping young men become future leaders in our communities. The Order of DeMolay is celebrating its 100th year as an organization in the State of Arkansas and has a long legacy in many communities around the state. DeMolay teaches young men fundamental life and professional skills, business acumen and community service. DeMolays take part in a wide range of activities, from athletic competitions, to public speaking tournaments, to community service events.
DeMolay International was founded in 1919, and since that time more than 4 million young men aged 12-21 have joined. Today there are about 3,000 chapters worldwide. For more information on the Order of DeMolay, or to find a chapter near you visit BeaDeMolayAR.org.
