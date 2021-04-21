Carson Cook was promoted to loan officer at the main branch of Centennial Bank located in downtown Conway at 620 Chestnut St., Officials announced.
Cook’s area of expertise is commercial lending. He has served as loan officer trainee at the branch for a year.
As loan officer, Cook will:
Interview loan applications and evaluate applicant’s credit and financial history.
Examine collateral to determine adequacy.
Authorize, recommend and approve/deny applicants.
Prepare loan offering memorandum and be responsible for accurate loan document completion in accordance with policy.
Monitor loan portfolios/performance and recommends changes in risk rating.
Cook graduated from Conway High School in 2014. He received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas.
He was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, the Faulkner County Arkansas Alzheimer’s board, Arkansas Duck’s Unlimited chapter and the 2021 Conway Area Leadership Institute.
He attends The Church Alive in Conway.
