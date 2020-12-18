For more than 30 years, David and Jean Leffler of Conway have hosted friends and family members to build and decorate graham cracker Christmas cookie houses.
In the year of COVID, the construction crew was scaled back to include only six people.
“We made as much mess as usual and had just as much fun,” Jean said. “Mark and Claranne Ferris put their creativity to the test when the house Mark was making collapsed. That did not deter him from decorating what we all dubbed the ‘Tornado House.’”
The finished cookie house village included Santa’s Shop, a castle, a licorice chapel and a few other tasty creations.
“Each participant took their houses home to their friends and families,” Jean said. “It was great fun and all are hoping to increase the ‘population’ next year.”
