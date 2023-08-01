Cops and Coats applications open

Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street in Conway donated $1,500 to this year’s Cops and Coats program.

 Submitted photo

The Conway Police Department (CPD) has opened applications for its annual Cops and Coats program.

Dating back to 2017, the program benefits children of low-income families by providing them with a coat for the winter. Despite the triple digit temperatures outside, the CPD decided to start the application process now to ensure “parents [have] enough time to apply before October rolls around,” a CPD statement released to social media about the program read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

