Cops and Coats applications open

The Conway Police Department (CPD) has opened applications for its annual Cops and Coats program.
Dating back to 2017, the program benefits children of low-income families by providing them with a coat for the winter. Despite the triple digit temperatures outside, the CPD decided to start the application process now to ensure “parents [have] enough time to apply before October rolls around,” a CPD statement released to social media about the program read.
“We look forward to this program every year because it is one of the many ways in which we get to give back to our community,” the CPD statement read. “The moment we deliver a brand new winter coat to a child in need and their face lights up... Talk about a heartwarming experience.”
On Monday, a representative from Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street in Conway donated a check for $1,500 from the retailer for the Cops and Coats program. In announcing the donation, the CPD described the local grocery store as “always being a generous supporter” of the coat drive.
Families interested in applying for the program can access an online form available on the CPD’s Facebook page. The form asks basic questions about the respondent and their child. Parents of multiple children must fill out separate forms for each of their children. Additionally, chosen recipients of coats will be contacted and applicants are asked to “not come by the police department.”
All applications for Cops and Coats are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Cops and Coats started in December 2017 after CPD officers distributed 70 coats through a grant from Target Corporation. Former CPD public information officer LaTresha Woodruff secured the grant for the department after a Target representative approached her and suggested she apply for the grant.
In filling out the grant, worth $3,000, Woodruff came up with the name “Cops and Coats.” Donations for the program have grown in the years since. In 2019, officers distributed coats to more than 120 local youth.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
