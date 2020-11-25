Ingredients:
1 (16 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup chopped celery
1 small onion
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups chicken stock
2 tablespoons dried sage
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Prepare the dry corn bread mix according to package directions. Cool and crumble.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the celery and onion until soft.
In a large bowl, combine the celery, onions, 3 cups crumbled corn bread, eggs, chicken stock, sage and salt and pepper to taste; mix well.
Place into prepared dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.
