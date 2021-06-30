Arkansas is recording an uptick in cases of the coronavirus as the delta variant of the virus continues to increase in numbers throughout the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his regular press briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday. 479 new cases were reported since Monday, the governor said, while eight additional Arkansans have died, bringing the state’s total virus death toll to 5,905.
As the trend line on cases goes up, the state’s vaccination trends are going down, the governor said.
“Let’s be mindful that the [delta] variant and [COVID-19 are] very much present in Arkansas,” the governor said, reminding unvaccinated Arkansans to be safe ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Currently about 39 percent of the state’s total population is vaccinated, the governor said, while 52 percent of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said he wants to see those numbers increase.
“We all have to work to get up to a much higher [vaccination] level,” the governor said.
Citing statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health to encourage state residents to get vaccinated, the governor said that just over 90 percent of the state’s current active cases are coming from residents who are not fully vaccinated, while over 98 percent of hospitalizations since Jan. 26 are also from non-fully vaccinated Arkansans.
“We need to continue to push vaccinations because that is the safest and quickest way out of this [pandemic],” the governor said.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson also spoke at Tuesday’s press briefing, saying that he thinks the delta variant of the coronavirus will account for over half of the state’s coronavirus cases within the next week or two. Currently, the percentage sits at around 25 percent.
In some positive news from Tuesday’s briefing, the governor said that Arkansas nursing homes’ vaccination numbers rank the best in the region, with over 78 percent of residents statewide vaccinated, as well as 57 percent of staff. Despite the increase in cases on Tuesday, the state’s hospitalizations also dropped by eight to 306.
