The Conway/Faulkner/Perry counties Farm Service Agency is currently accepting applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The deadline to complete an application is Aug. 28, 2020. This program provides direct assistance to agricultural producers impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Your local FSA staff will work with you to apply for the program, and through forms asking for this type of information:
Contact
Personal, including your Tax Identification Number
Farm operating structure
Adjusted Gross Income to ensure eligibility
Direct deposit to enable payment processing
Please do not send any personal information to USDA without first initiating contact through a phone call. The office number is 501-354-2000 Ext. 2.
FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.
If you are an existing customer, this information is likely on file at your local Service Center.
How Will USDA Accept Applications?
The staff is working with agricultural producers by phone and using email, fax, mail and online tools to accept applications.
New to Working with the Farm Service Agency?
FSA has county offices located at USDA Service Centers across the country. To find your office and more information on CFAP, visit farmers.gov/CFAP.
