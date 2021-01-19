Conway will host two COVID-19 testing events in the coming weeks, city officials and Baptist Health Medical Center at Conway announced in recent days.
The first, an ongoing event at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., per a Baptist Health press release. Tests will take place in a drive-thru facility behind the medical center at 1555 Exchange Ave. Appointments are not necessary, as tests will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
The second event, scheduled for Feb. 9 at the Faulkner County Health Unit will run from 1:30-6 p.m. The unit is located at 811 N. Creek Dr. Tests will be available for anyone, no matter if they have symptoms. Additionally, there will be no out-of-pocket expense for the test.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford @thecabin.net.
