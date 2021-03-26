In Friday's edition of the Log Cabin Democrat, the wrong name and mugshot appeared on a column titled, "Thank you Jesus for delivering me from drugs, alcohol." Marcus Chandler authored the column.
#COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sugar Bears clinch spot in SLC Tournament
- Bears drop tight contest at Virginia
- Arkansas, Oral Roberts set to battle in Sweet Sixteen
- CBC's Wolfe, Robinson named NAIA All-Americans
- Correction
- Conway Area Leadership Institute announces 2021 class
- Yesterdays 3/26/21
- Good Roads Foundation campaign aims to increase awareness of new traffic laws in Arkansas
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Man with AK-47 rifle opened fire at Little Rock park, witness tells police
- City to host mass vaccination clinic
- Ex-gas station employee, girlfriend charged with theft, lottery fraud
- Police beat 3/20/21
- Conway on the Record This Week highlights top headlines, police beats, what's ahead
- CHS teacher named finalist for state’s Computer Science Educator of the Year award
- Jennifer Ann Mabry
- Expansion plans at Conway Airport
- New businesses open in Conway
- Police beat 3/25/21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.