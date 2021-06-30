In Tuesday's edition of the Log Cabin Democrat, it was reported that in 2017 the Arkansas Legislative Audit found more than $2 million in funds unaccounted for in the "Former Mayflower clerk gets probation in embezzling case" article. The Arkansas Legislative Audit actually found just under $4,000 in funds unaccounted for.
