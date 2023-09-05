The recent auction of tax-delinquent properties in Faulkner, Van Buren and Cleburne counties raised more than $685,000, the Commissioner of State Lands announced.
The regional auction drew 131 registered bidders, who purchased 105 of 257 parcels for $685,961.54. Results were as follows:
Faulkner County: 16 parcels offered; 16 parcels sold; $390,700.00 total; $25,840.34 taxes collected.
Van Buren County: 162 parcels offered; 38 parcels sold; $199,146.00 total; $17,993.37 taxes collected.
Cleburne County: 79 parcels offered; 51 parcels sold; $96,115.54 total; $11,980.72 taxes collected.
The Land Commissioner’s office is holding regional auctions to offer real estate parcels delinquent since 2018.
“Just a small portion of property certified to our office goes to auction,” Commissioner Tommy Land said. “The vast majority of owners redeem their property by paying the delinquent taxes. Of course, we always prefer that property be redeemed if the owners want to keep it, but it is vital that the parcels return to the county’s active tax rolls.”
The COSL office forwards taxes and interest to the county, whether that money is collected through redemption or sale.
“Last year, this office sent more than $23 million to school districts and county governments,” Land said. “Of that, $1,105,480.37 went to these three counties, helping fund everything from roads to schools.”
Those turnback amounts were:
Faulkner County, $598,445.58.
Cleburne County, $288,863.72.
Van Buren County, $218,171.07.
Unsold parcels may be redeemed online at www.cosl.org, using a credit or debit card, or owners can call 501-324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem. Redemption does not grant ownership; it simply makes the taxes current.
Parcels that did not sell at the public auction will be available after 30 days and can be purchased through an online auction by viewing the Post-Auction Sales List at www.cosl.org.
