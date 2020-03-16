Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced today that the first half of the 2020 tax auction season has been cancelled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
“Due to increasing concerns about public health, and in an abundance of caution, we have cancelled all travel until further notice,” Land said. “This includes the 2020 auction season, at least through June 30.”
More information about the auction schedule will be available later.
The COSL office continues to monitor the developing health situation. “We commend the Governor and Arkansas health officials for their transparency and commitment to providing information, recommendations and resources,” Land said.
“We will make further decisions as information develops,” he said. “We join the rest of the nation and the world in hoping that COVID-19 will be conquered soon. Until that happens, though, we are exercising caution.”
Both the State Capitol and the 1020 West 4th Street offices are closed to the public until further notice. Property owners can continue to redeem delinquent real estate taxes online at www.cosl.org, and can contact us at 501-324-9422 for assistance.
