Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates provided some details about the 2021 Toad Suck Daze festival in a special episode of Conway on the Record.
The podcast was released Thursday and is available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
While Conway isn’t quite ready to have the traditional three-day festival in downtown that draws a crowd of 100,000 people, there will be more in-person events at this year’s Toad Suck Daze than last year’s, Gates said.
Gates said with it being the 40th year for Toad Suck Daze, there’s a possibility of spreading events out over 40 days. He gave details of events that were confirmed as of the recording.
For events that were still pending, and to follow all 2021 Toad Suck Daze updates, visit https://www.toadsuck.org/special-events.
Find all episodes of the Log Cabin Democrat’s official podcast, Conway on the Record, at conwayonthere cord.net.
