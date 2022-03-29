McKenzie Cotton, APRN, recently joined Baptist Health Family Clinic-Conway West.
Cotton is a Vilonia native who earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Henderson State University in 2020. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2017.
In addition to experience in primary care and urgent care settings, she has cared for post-surgery and intensive care patients in the hospital setting.
“I treat each patient from a holistic perspective,” she said. “I think it is very important to focus on one’s mental, social, spiritual, and emotional health, as well as their physical health. I look forward to getting to spend time with my patients and truly get to know them.”
Cotton is married to an orthopedic physician assistant, and the couple has two children.
“Being a mom is my favorite job. As a family, we attend and are actively involved at our church, Vilonia Church of Christ,” she said, adding they also enjoy watching Razorback sports and traveling.
Baptist Health Family Clinic-Conway is located at 625 United Drive, Suite 120, in the Medical Office Building directly behind Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
For more information about Cotton and the services she provides, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com.
