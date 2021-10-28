The Conway City Council appointed a replacement for the vacant Ward 2 position during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Aldermen unanimously approved appointing Anne Tucker to fill the remaining three years of previous Alderman Wesley Pruitt’s term. Pruitt moved out of Ward 2 and resigned from the seat.
“Thank you to everyone who showed interest in this position. This was a hard decision for the council, that’s why it has taken so long,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “There was a tremendous effort put into it by everyone and just a lot of good applicants. Three years from now, there ought to be some pretty good candidates.”
Tucker has served on the Conway Planning Commission for nine years.
“That’s invaluable experience and a tough job,” the mayor said. “She’s done quite well.”
Alderman approved a real estate donation from First Security Bank of property at 1110 E. Oak St.
“This dedication is for the Oak Street signalization project,” Transportation Director Finley Vinson said, noting the project was getting close to the construction phase. “There’s an existing signal cabinet on Oak Street that is not in a right of way. Highway department wants to get that cleaned up before the project moves forward.”
The council approved an ordinance to rezone 48.52 acres at 5690 and 5700 Tyler Street from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (single family).
City Planner James Walden said the developer is planning a subdivision named Land’s End, which he said was appropriate given the property “is about as far west as you can get [within city limits].”
Aldermen approved an ordinance to rezone property at 1320 E German Lane from R-1 (Single family zoning) to MF-1 (the city’s lowest density multi-family zone).
The council approved a conditional use permit to allow auto-related sales or service establishment in the C-MU (commercial-mixed use) zoning district of the Markham Street Neighborhood Specific Plan for property located at 1601 Markham Street and 1056 Spencer Street.
Walden said the developer plans to locate Motor Sports Authority at that location.
“It will be very aesthetically pleasing,” Walden said.
The council approved an impact fee agreement of $83,182 to Rivendale Cove Subdivision.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Bart Castleberry recognized Conway Writer’s Group member Mike Bass, whose poem “The Song of Conway” won an award in an Arizona poetry contest as previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat.
Bass read his poem to the council. The mayor then presented Bass with a key to the city and proclaimed Oct. 26, 2021, as Mike Bass Day in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.