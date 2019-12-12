The Conway City Council approved industrial development bonds for two companies – SFI of Arkansas and Structurlam – during its regular meeting Tuesday.
“These are really good for the city of Conway,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said.
Aldermen approved issuing bonds of up to $4 million for an expansion at the SFI facilities and up to $75 million for Structurlam to buy, renovate and equip the former Nucor facility ay 1800 Sturgis Road.
Industrial development bonds are essentially a tax break. They enable the city to allow the company to benefit from the government’s status as tax-exempt.
Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates explained the importance of both projects.
He said the SFI of Arkansas expansion “will be resulting in some new jobs.”
“It’s an expansion of an existing manufacturer, which is good in an entirely different way (than the Structurlam announcement). We’re addressing the capital costs but we will see new payroll and new positions with this,” Gates said.
Structurlam will create 130 jobs when it opens in mid-2021 but Gates said the impact goes beyond that.
He explained the process of Structurlam’s mass timber production.
“The end product is heavy timber beams that have been engineered, project by project,” Gates said. “They deconstruct lumber and put it back together using some advanced technologies to create a steel-quality or superior beam – a steel alternative for construction.”
He said this will help Conway be a leader in a new field for the city.
“Conway is going to play an important role in the timber, lumber and construction materials (business),” Gates said. “That’s not somewhere we anticipated ourselves being a year ago but it’s where we are now, and we are very excited.”
Castleberry said he is glad the company chose to invest in Conway.
“This looks like it’s going to be a long-term happy relationship. It’s going to have a positive impact on the environment,” he said.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
