The Conway City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the locations of a potential new Aquatic Center and a new District Court building, both of which were not fully decided on by the Council.
The council discussed having the Aquatic Center be located at 450 Corporate Drive, but Alderman Mary Smith wanted to tour the facility and location first before making a final decision on if the city should purchase the property to build the center. The rest of the council agreed.
The city will be holding Aquatic Center Workshops on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at both 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Conway Expo Center to discuss what types of things could be in the aquatic center.
The council was informed that an election ordnance would need to be adopted by the first October city council meeting for a special election to be held on the second Tuesday in December for the public to vote on the bond issue for the Aquatic Center.
The council also discussed the location of a potential new District Court Building to be placed by at the old publishing building on North Museum Road. Mayor Bart Castleberry said that the location needs to be moved due to limited space at the current location.
“The greatest concern is with our downtown merchants because it takes up a lot of parking, and I would have to agree with them,” he said.
The building on North Museum Road is ideal for the council due to it having two separate rooms for each judge to have their own courtroom as well as it having 145 paved parking spaces. The property is estimated to cost $1,485,000 and Mayor Castleberry said that the city still has $1.7 million in CARES Act money that they could use on it.
Judge Ed Clawson said that the one downside of the desired property is that it’s far away from the jail for when they need to transport inmates.
The council also didn’t make a decision on if they want to make a purchase on this property or not as they also want to tour the building first before making a final decision.
The council also discussed enforcing “light touch” regulations on short-term rentals, for example AirBNBs or Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO).
“We were approached by a group of residents in the community that were concerned about an AirBNB that was in their neighborhood,” City Planner James Walden said. “It is an issue that many people across the nation are working to address. We’ve gotten certain complaints that revolve around parties in AirBNBs, and this is more about finding the least restrictive means going about regulating them to see if that will address the issues that have arisen.”
One of the things they discussed is having owner of short-term rentals obtain a “Short Term Rental Incense” in order to operate AirBNBs or VRBOs within the city limits. The license would include an inspection by the Fire Marshal to make sure the property is in compliance with Arkansas Fire Prevention Code and it would also require the owners to provide proof of a current Conway A&P Tax Permit.
The new standards would also allow for revocation of Short Term Rental license if the property owners fail to respond to two or more complaints within a 12-month period.
The Planning Commission already reviewed and approved this request at its regular meeting last week in an 6-0 vote and forwarded it to the council with a recommendation for approval. Alderman Shelley Mehl recommended looking over it more and tabling it to the next meeting. The rest of the council agreed.
In other business, the council approved a public hearing for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the closing of a portion of a utility easement in the crossing at Audubon Subdivision.
The Council also unanimously approved the following Tuesday evening:
A resolution to approve a $920,000 bid from Willis Construction, LLC for the construction of an airport maintenance hangar.
A $488,416 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that was awarded to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The nomination of Adam Bell for the Conway Planning Commission.
A resolution to enter an agreement with William Canady, a former City of Conway Physical Plant employee who has retired from the City, for the watering of the hanging flowers throughout Downtown Conway owned by the Conway Development Corporation five days a week.
The construction of the Stone Dam Creek Trail from Mimosa to under Donaghey Avenue.
The construction of a 20’ x 30’ rectangular pavilion at Fifth Avenue Park
The purchasing of fire safety promotional products, including coloring books, for the Conway Fire Department with $5,000 received by Centennial Bank.
