The Log Cabin Democrat, along with members of the Conway City Council, toured the new City Hall on Tuesday prior to the council meeting.
The first floor features City Council Chambers, the Permits and Inspection office, Code Enforcement office, conference rooms and break rooms. The upstairs features executive offices such as the city attorney and mayor, a Zen room, conference rooms and extra offices for future growth. The mayor’s office includes a second-floor balcony.
Black-and-white photography of the city of Conway, past and present, hang on the walls throughout. The front lobby includes a sign with the names and photos of city leaders.
City officials, donning masks, had the meeting that followed in the council chambers of the renovated building. The meeting was live-streamed for the public. Alderman Shelley Mehl joined the meeting via Zoom.
Aldermen approved annexing 7.5 acres of land located west of Mill Pond Road owned by Frank Shaw. The planning commission and Conway Corporation Board of Directors had recommended the annexation.
Shaw’s “long-range plans” are to develop the land into five to seven lots that will have access to Mill Pond Road, City Planner James Walden said.
The council approved a conditional-use permit allowing religious activities in an R-1 (residential) zone in what is known as the Walmart-Baker Subdivision tract at 1301 Sunset Drive.
Aldermen authorized Mayor Bart Castleberry to enter a contract acquiring property at 1714 Tyler St., which is necessary for the city’s Tyler Street sidewalk project.
City Attorney Chuck Clawson, who was elected as a circuit judge and will take the bench Jan. 1, 2021, recommended the council name a replacement as soon as possible because he believes “the transition process will take several months.”
The council went into executive session for about 15 minutes to discuss nominations for the replacement.
When aldermen returned, they appointed Deputy City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder to fill Clawson’s term. Clawson said Finkenbinder would be eligible to run for the position in the 2022 general election if he so chose.
All items were approved 8-0.
