The Conway City Council hopes to have its regular meetings in the new City Hall by next month.
“Hopefully, we will have our first council meeting in the new building in April,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said, reiterating there is no set opening yet. “They are trying to get some of the outside work done, and the rain keeps setting them back.”
Alderman Shelley Mehl said she noticed a “beautiful new sign” on the building’s facade.
Crews have finished painting the building and have placed the city’s seal and etched Conway City Hall on the front.
The city’s Physical Plant department will add a full-time custodian II position to help maintain City Hall once it’s open.
“We need to fill a custodian II position in order to maintain city property effectively,” Director Spencer Clawson said, noting the larger space in the new City Hall.
The mayor said Purchasing Manager Jamie Brice “took quotes on bringing in a janitorial service to take care pf the new City Hall.”
“This is quite a bit cheaper,” he said of adding the position. “It saves us a lot of money.”
Aldermen approved buying a street sweeper for the Transportation Department that will eventually replace a 2007 model sweeper.
The council approved the department going with the second-lowest quote after Brice explained the maintenance and repairs would be easier because parts/service are in Searcy versus taking the equipment to Memphis, Tennessee, which it would have to do if it went with the lowest quote.
“We have two (street sweepers) that are operational right now,” Transportation Department Director Finley Vinson said. “This replaces the one that is 10 years old.”
The department’s 2020 budget includes funding for the $268,759 purchase.
Sanitation Department Director Joe Hopper requested removing two dozers from the department’s fleet and buying a John Deere 700K dozer from Stribling Equipment for $165,220, which was the lowest of the three quotes the Sanitation Department received.
“One of those dozers in right in the wrong area when we operate – it’s too small for part of what we do and too big for others,” Hopper said of one of the dozers being removed from inventory, adding the dozer the department will buy is a finish dozer. “We use it on slopes and things like that. This will save the city money with regard to operations and make our department more efficient.”
The dozer and the street sweeper will be procured through a Sourcewell Cooperative contract.
The council also opted to not cancel its March 24 regular meeting despite falling during the week schools are out for spring break. Enough aldermen plan to attend the meeting to have a quorum.
