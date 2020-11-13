A straightforward and fairly short meeting marked the Conway City Council’s regular meeting Nov. 10. Council members reviewed plans for an overnight shelter, as well as police presence during the holiday shopping season.
Plans for the shelter were presented under Community Development. Program Director Kiera Oluokun spoke to two matters, an ordinance and a resolution for both funding and planning. In funding Oluokun explained a reallocation of the previous years funding was needed both due to time limits in use of the funds, and the need to reallocated the funds to the shelter. The ordinance passed without objection, moving $19,406.11 to the overnight emergency shelter project.
The second matter was a resolution for architects for the project: Level 5 Architecture. Oluokun this vendor, one of four which submitted a bid, was selected both for its experience and qualifications in projects such as this. Other efforts to fully develop a plan were made with a benchmark trip to Ft. Smith to see an overnight shelter there, Oluokun said, with plans for benchmark trips to Bethlehem House, in Conway, and a shelter in Little Rock in the near future. Oluokun told the council the remodel project of the Gum St. property would be small due to the limited budget. The resolution passed.
Also under Community Development, the council passed a resolution to place a $176.29 lien on the property at 2104 Harrison for the expense of a cleanup there to bring the house up to codes.
Under Public Safety the council approved funding for the Shop Secure program. City of Conway Chief of Police William Tapley presented to the council that the funding, $50,000, would allow for overtime pay for additional police patrols in city shopping areas during the holiday season. The patrols are slated to start in the next two or three weeks, the council was told.
The council passed a second public safety ordinance referred to as a “housekeeping matter” by City Mayor Bart Castelberry, moving a total of $52,250.21 to Conway Police accounts, received by the city in a series of checks.
Per the ordinance, monies received included from “Various companies” at $14,676.27 for extra duty services, which was moved to the overtime expense account, Nationwide Insurance at $1,453 for K9 vet check reimbursement move to the other miscellaneous account, Municipal Vehicle Program at $26,679.14 as Insurance Proceed moved to the vehicle maintenance account and DEA/Marshall at $9,441.80 for Taskforce Funds moved, also, to the overtime expense account. The ordinance passed unanimously.
A final matter before the council was 2021 Dental Benefits for city employees. After bids received Oct. 14, the Employee Benefits Committee recommended Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Dental. Based on this recommendation the council approved Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the provider.
Castleberry, told the council the Blue Cross Blue Shield cost had not gone up for 2021.
The council also approved 10 Fitness as the fitness center membership provider for the city after some discussion. The city had received two bids, one from Sync Fitness & Movement, LLC for $12,000 and the second from 10 Fitness for $12,549.95.
The Employee Benefits Committee preferred 10 Fitness as the bidder despite its higher cost, feeling its two locations were preferred. Alderman Theo Jones supported this, telling the council that based upon his experience there was a “night and day” difference between the two facilities, with his preference for 10 Fitness.
The 10 Fitness acceptance had one “nay” vote, from Alderwoman Mary Smith, who told the council she always preferred the low bidder.
At the council’s next meeting, Nov. 24, members will be presented the proposed 2021 city budget for review, Castelberry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.